The Perfect Modern Venue for a Beautiful Wedding

Refined and a little rough, iconic and a touch rebellious. The Harley-Davidson Museum is everything you’d expect from a place dedicated to the legendary Harley-Davidson brand. It’s the perfect, modern setting for a truly timeless event! Joining us to discuss how they can make your wedding beyond special are Annie Champeau and Alex Derenne from the Harley-Davidson Museum.

If viewers mention seeing Alex and Annie on The Morning Blend, they will receive one of the following with their wedding package purchase:

· Head table eats free (12-person maximum)

· Complimentary HDM lighting package

· Complimentary sixth hour of your hosted bar package

For more information or to schedule a tour, call Alex at (414) 287-2730 or visit H-Dmuseum.com.