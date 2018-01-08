The Perfect Modern Venue for a Beautiful Wedding

10:31 AM, Jan 8, 2018
1 hour ago

Refined and a little rough, iconic and a touch rebellious. The Harley-Davidson Museum is everything you’d expect from a place dedicated to the legendary Harley-Davidson brand. It’s the perfect, modern setting for a truly timeless event! Joining us to discuss how they can make your wedding beyond special are Annie Campeau and Alex Derenne from the Harley-Davidson Museum. If viewers mention seeing Alex and Annie on The Morning Blend, they will receive one of the following with their wedding package purchase: · Head table eats free (12-person maximum) · Complimentary HDM lighting package · Complimentary sixth hour of your hosted bar package For more information or to schedule a tour, call Alex at (414) 287-2730 or visit H-Dmuseum.com.

Refined and a little rough, iconic and a touch rebellious. The Harley-Davidson Museum is everything you’d expect from a place dedicated to the legendary Harley-Davidson brand. It’s the perfect, modern setting for a truly timeless event! Joining us to discuss how they can make your wedding beyond special are Annie Champeau and Alex Derenne from the Harley-Davidson Museum.

If viewers mention seeing Alex and Annie on The Morning Blend, they will receive one of the following with their wedding package purchase:

· Head table eats free (12-person maximum)

· Complimentary HDM lighting package

· Complimentary sixth hour of your hosted bar package

For more information or to schedule a tour, call Alex at (414) 287-2730 or visit H-Dmuseum.com.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top