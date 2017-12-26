The Perfect Books for Dog Lovers

Dog lovers love everything about dogs: dog movies, dog videos, and even dog books. There are many classic books about dogs - "Lassie", "Marley and Me", "Because of Winn Dixie" - but if you're having a "ruff" day, these books are for you! Our book reviewer Carole Barrowman is back with some dog book recommendations that you many not have known.

For more information on Carole and her own books, visit BarrowmanBooks.com. And check out her reviews below:

1. “Being A Dog: Following the Dog into a World of Smell” by Alexandra Horowitz - The author is a research scientist in the field of animal cognition. This book is engaging and informative and if you’re serious about understanding the influence of smell on your dog’s behavior, it’s a must read. I love what this reviewer wrote about it: “I'm not entirely certain whether Alexandra Horowitz's Being a Dog has made me want to buy a dog or morph into one.”

2. “Harry the Dirty Dog” by Gene Zion - This is a classic picture book and anyone who loves a dog should own this entire series, especially since it’s Harry’s 50th birthday, and, yes, he’s still a pretty dirty dog.

3. “Dog On It” by Spencer Quinn - This is the first book in a charming mystery series featuring Bernie, a private investigator and his Heinz 57 mix, Chet, who tells the story. Chet failed K-9 school. Cats were involved. In this first case they help find a missing teenager. After you read this you’ll be… begging for more of Chet and Bernie. The titles are as fun as the books (eg. “Paw and Order,” “To Fetch A Thief”)

4. “The Mountaintop School for Dogs And Other Second Chances” by Ellen Cooney - This novel is funny and full of quirky doggy characters and just as interesting human ones too. The Sanctuary is a rescue shelter for dogs, but it’s also a place where humans learn to heal, thanks to the dogs, of course.

5. “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein - This is a touching, funny, bittersweet novel with another dog narrator. Enzo is a philosopher at heart. He’s at the end of his life he’s reflecting on all that he’s done to keep his family together. A dog’s bond to his family and the meaning of loyalty are the key themes. If you have a dog, you’ll look at him or her a bit differently after reading this.