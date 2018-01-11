The Latest Book from an Acclaimed Local Author

"Light It Up" is the third installment in the widely acclaimed series featuring protagonist Peter Ash. It's an action-packed, finely tuned thriller that readers of John Sandford, Michael Connelly, and Robert Crais will devour. Joining us to discuss his latest work is acclaimed local author Nick Petrie.

You can join Nick Petrie on Tuesday, January 16 at 7pm at Boswell Book Company for "In Conversation" with Milwaukee Public Radio's Bonnie North. For more information on Nick and his books, visit NickPetrie.com.