The Importance of "Gut Intelligence"

Science now tells us we have three information centers that we call “brains”— the heart-brain, the head-brain, and the gut-brain. But how do each of these brains work, and how might they work together for better decision-making? Author Susan K. Wehrley joins us to explain how synchronizing your three brain centers will help you make holistic decisions to align you to your vision, values and goals, and how she outlines this in her new book "Gut Intelligence: The Wisdom to Know the Truth & the Guts to Do Something About It!"

Susan has a wine tasting/networking/book signing event tonight, January 29 from 6pm to 7:30pm at Vino Etcetera in Oconomowoc (120 E Wisconsin Ave). To RSVP, email Susan@BIZremedies.com and say "I'm coming to the book signing!" For more information, visit GutIntelligenceBook.com.