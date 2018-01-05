The Benefits of Choosing Newborn Diamonds

There are a lot options when choosing an engagement ring. And when it comes to the diamond, there is a new option that a lot of couples choosing. Richard Kessler from Kesslers Diamonds says for the same amount of money, you can buy a lab-grown diamond at least 50% larger than a traditional diamond! Richard joins us to discuss the benefits of these newborn diamonds and why they're such a big trend.

Every piece of jewelry at Kesslers comes with the world's greatest warranty! If you bought it at Kesslers, it's guaranteed. Even if you lose a diamond, including the center stone, they'll replace it. And all maintenance is FREE forever! For more information, and a list of locations, visit KesslersDiamonds.com.