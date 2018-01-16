The 2018 Community Baby Shower

The TODAY'S TMJ4 Community Baby Shower is coming up this Friday, January 19, and we couldn't be more excited! This event is a great way to help the littlest members of our community. And as with any big project, we can't do it alone. Kerry Jeanpierre joins us from Sentry Foods, the main collection point for donations!

Visit a Sentry location near you this Friday, January 19, from 9am to 6pm, to drop off donations for the TODAY'S TMJ4 Community Baby Shower. Sentry will be handing out flyers with a special coupon offer: Buy One 23-96 ct Baby Basics Diapers and Get One 64-98 ct Baby Basics Wipes FREE. Great way to donate – buy one and donate the other! For more information and to find a Sentry close to you, visit SentryFoods.com.