Surviving Holiday Shopping

The Holiday shopping season has almost come to an end, but for those who need a last minute gift lifestyle expert Marisa Brahney has you covered. Marisa has tips for avoiding those long, last minute lines at the mall as well as some online shopping ideas! For the adventurous traveler in your life, give the gift of a getaway trip with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. For a gift that will stick with your loved one for life, give the gift of learning a new language Rosetta Stone. If you're looking for a stocking stuffer, Duluth Trading Co. has a little something for everybody.

For more information visit marisabrahney.com!