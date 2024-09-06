Skin Restoration as Well as New Changes Coming to this Medispa

Wisconsin Vein and Medispa recently announced a significant change to their insurance policy. By the end of the year, they will be out-of-network with all insurance companies. This decision was made to prioritize patient-centered care, allowing treatments to be tailored without insurance barriers. Patients will receive invoices for potential reimbursement, and FSA/HSA payments are accepted. Wisconsin Vein and Medispa promises advanced, personalized treatments for varicose veins without the restrictions imposed by insurance companies.

For more information on procedures and treatments, please visit www.wimedispa.com or give them a call at 262-236-5179.