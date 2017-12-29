Ryan Jay Counts Down His Top Movies of 2017

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 29 at 1:27PM CST expiring December 30 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Ryan Jay usually tells us to "See It, Stream It, or Skip It", but today he's only sharing his must-see's! Ryan joins us to share his top five movies of 2017 that deserve a trip to the theater; he's also giving us a preview of some of the most anticipated movies of 2018!
For full reviews and opportunities to see the newest movies before anyone else (for FREE!), visit his website at RyanJayReviews.com.