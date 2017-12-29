Ryan Jay Counts Down His Top Movies of 2017

10:57 AM, Dec 29, 2017
Ryan Jay usually tells us to "See It, Stream It, or Skip It", but today he's only sharing his must-see's! Ryan joins us to share his top five movies of 2017 that deserve a trip to the theater; he's also giving us a preview of some of the most anticipated movies of 2018! For full reviews and opportunities to see the newest movies before anyone else (for FREE!), visit his website at RyanJayReviews.com.

For full reviews and opportunities to see the newest movies before anyone else (for FREE!), visit his website at RyanJayReviews.com.

