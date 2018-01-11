Providing a Variety of Senior Care Services

Over the holidays, did you notice anything different about your mom or dad? Maybe you can tell they need extra help, but what do you do now? D.R. Salerno is back from Amada Senior Care of Greater Milwaukee to discuss the variety of services they provide for seniors and how they can help your loved one.

For the month of January, Amada Senior Care is offering a complimentary consultations and the first hour of care at no charge for new clients. For more information and to set up a consultation, call (262) 649-5955 or visit AmadaMilwaukee.com.