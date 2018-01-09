Overcoming Obstacles and Becoming Successful

When Amber Hurdle was just 16, she became pregnant. A highly motivated student who was a leader in her high school, she was afraid of having a baby so young, but also determined to figure it out. Rather than give in to the anxieties, fears, frustrations and challenges of being a teen mom, Amber went on to become a successful powerhouse business woman who has worked with international celebrities, Fortune 500 Companies and women in business worldwide. She joins us to discuss her journey and her book "The Bombshell Businesswoman: How to Become a Bold, Brave, Female Entrepreneur".

For more information on Amber and her book, visit AmberHurdle.com.