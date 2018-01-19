Offering Help and Support to Foster Families

Welcoming foster children into your home is an important and rewarding experience. But just providing a roof over their heads is not enough. Many children arrive in foster care with little to no clothing or items, and there is added financial burden on the foster parents. My Foster Kids Foundation, Inc. was created to provide physical and financial help for foster children and the foster families who care for them. Joining us to discuss their mission, and how their new retail store will help, are founders David and Chris Fricke, who are foster parents themselves!

The Grand Opening of My Foster Kids Foundation's retail store, Fosters ReStore, is happening February 17. The store is located in on Green Bay Road in Kenosha and will offer gently used men's, women's, and children's clothing. The proceeds will fund foster child scholarships for summer camp, college, and other ventures. For more information, visit MyFosterKids.org.