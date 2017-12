Parents with young kids know there's nothing more important than sleep! So how can you make New Year's Eve fun and still put the kids to bed well before midnight? Getting them involved in fun decorations, crafts, activities, and snacks is great way to get them involved, and tucker them out! Joining us with great ideas is crafting expert and Friend of the Blend, Sarah Vanderkooy from Creative Ramblings.

For more information on Sarah and her projects, visit CreativeRamblingsBlog.com.