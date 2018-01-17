Navigating the College Financial Process

If you have a child headed off to college, or a high schooler who will be in the next few years, you're probably aware that the cost of higher education keeps going up and up. Also going up and up: parents' fear about paying for it! Thankfully we have a couple experts who can help. Chad Harbeck and JW Hyndman are with Integrated College Planning, and they join us to share some important information for parents.

Integrated College Planning offers free workshops and consultations. For more information, visit IntegratedCollegePlanning.com or call (262) 574-9242. And see below for their upcoming workshops:

New Berlin: January 23 - 6:30 PM

Hales Corners: January 23 - 6:30 PM

Waukesha: February 6 - 6:30 PM

Oak Creek: February 6 - 6 PM

Lake Geneva: February 8 - 6pm

Oconomowoc: February 8 - 6:30 PM