Motivating Resolutions for the New Year

10:01 AM, Dec 27, 2017

A New Year gives us the opportunity to begin a new commitment to ourselves. Our pal Laura Schwartz is back to share some motivational resolutions you can make in the New Year that go beyond the common ones. For more information on Laura, her book, and everything she's up to, visit LauraSchwartzLive.com.

A New Year gives us the opportunity to begin a new commitment to ourselves. Our pal Laura Schwartz is back to share some motivational resolutions you can make in the New Year that go beyond the common ones.

For more information on Laura, her book, and everything she's up to, visit LauraSchwartzLive.com.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top