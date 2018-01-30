Losing Weight and Reducing Health Risks

At 855 Burn Fat, they help people lose weight... a lot of weight! But more importantly, their programs can get your health back on track and reduce your risk for serious health problems. Joining us to discuss how they can help you, and share an exciting giveaway, is Dr. Rafael Foss.

Right now, the first 25 callers who contact 855 Burn Fat and sign up for their 40 day program, they'll give you a FREE iPhone 10! You can also get their Body Composition Analysis (normally $99) and Heart Rate Variability Testing (normally $129) for FREE! To take advantage of these great offers, call (414) 269-5683 and mention the FREE iPhone 10. Or visit 855BurnFat.com and use promo code "iPhone 10".