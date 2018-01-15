Lose Up to 30 Pounds in 30 Days!

Weight loss is not a one-sized-fits all approach. The experts at Vitality Health and Wellness Centers of Wisconsin believe it may take a combination of strategies to achieve your goals. Dr. Arthur Rapkin joins us, along with very happy client Rebecca Hammock, to discuss their approach and how they can help you change your life!

The first 25 people who contact Vitality Health and Wellness Centers of Wisconsin and book a complimentary health evaluation and orientation gets $300 off any treatment plan or weight loss program! Plus they have a "30 Day Challenge" where the winner will receive a $500 Visa gift card! For more information, call (262) 827-4000 or visit VitalityHealthWI.com.