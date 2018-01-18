Know Your Water

If you’re one of the millions of Americans focused on making 2018 your healthiest year yet, why not start at the tap? Drinking and cooking with clean water is crucial to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. However, the water coming from your faucet may contain a few unpleasant surprises – including lead and mercury.

Thanks to KnowYourWater.com, consumers now have the chance to learn about the quality of their local tap water by simply typing in their address and zip code. Features of the new modular design include:

· A personalized, easy-to-understand water quality report that doesn’t require a background in science to understand.

· The site has also been optimized for the mobile user, presenting information clearly on all screens, including smartphones and tablets.

Created by PUR Water Filtration, KnowYourWater.com uses EPA data from more than 148,000 public water systems to determine how lead levels compare among cities around the country.