If you've been to Cedarburg, you're probably familiar with the quaint shops, thriving art scene, and beautiful landscape. But there's a lot more to the picturesque small Wisconsin town. Jack Henke raised his family in Cedarburg and wrote a column for the local newspaper. He's gathered those articles in his new book "Cedarblurbs: Humorous Insights and Hindsights from Cedarburg".

You can find Jack's book on Amazon.