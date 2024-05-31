How Smell Can Enhance Your Long-Term Memory

Have you ever experienced how your sense of smell evokes a distant memory? Like a nostalgic scent of a beloved family recipe can take you back to your childhood? Dr. Charles Gordon is a noted neurosurgeon and expert in the field of olfactory sense and memory.

With an impressive CV and groundbreaking research, Dr. Gordon is at the forefront of unraveling the fascinating connection between our sense of smell and memory. By presenting compelling scientific studies, personal experience and the role of the hippocampus, Dr. Gordon shares with us a concise and engaging overview of the significant impact of olfactory training on memory enhancement.

For more information on this topic or Dr. Gordon, you can visit gettotalmind.com.

