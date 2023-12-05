Watch Now
Holiday Travel Tips From An Expert!

Travel Leaders
Lynn Clark is back from Travel Leaders. If you've got someone on your list who travels a lot for business or personal, here are three great gift options. · TSA Pre-Check is a program that expedites the security process at the airport. Your loved one will have to apply and go through the process but, you could gift them the $85 program cost. The program is good for 5 years, it's the gift that keeps on giving! · A book (hard copy or audio) featuring an upcoming or dream destination. This can be a guide book or a fiction novel set in the destination. Amazon, Kindle and Audible all offer gifting options. · Gift certificate from Travel Leaders - Any amount, can be used toward airfare/vacation package/cruise/etc, one year to book Visit TLjourneys.com for more travel inspiration.
Posted at 11:01 AM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 12:01:11-05

