Help for Pet Owners with Financial Struggles

The Wisconsin Humane Society has various resources available for families who love their animals dearly, but are experiencing financial struggles. If hard times are forcing you to consider surrendering your animal, you can contact the Humane Society first to learn more about our programs which help keep pets in the homes where they’re loved. Joining us with more details is Jill DeGrave.

If you book a cat spay/neuter surgery in January, it only costs $50 (more than 30% off the standard fee!) For more information, visit WIhumane.org.