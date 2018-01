Great Activities to Keep Your Pets Busy Indoors

Winter this year has come on bold and fast, with bitter temperatures keeping even the most hearty dogs inside and cooped up when it is too uncomfortable to walk or exercise outdoors. Joining us with tips on keeping your dogs occupied indoors, and teaching them valuable skills, are Leann Boucha and Jen Smieja from HAWS - Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha.

For more information, visit HAWSpets.org. And see below for their upcoming Scentwork Classes:

- Scent Work I: Saturday, Mar 17 – Apr 28, 9am

- Scent Work II: Intro to Birch: Saturday, Mar 17 – Apr 28, 10:30am

- Scent Work III: Continuing Birch: Tuesday, Jun 5 – Jul 17, 6pm