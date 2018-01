Get out and experience Wisconsin winter this weekend at the Waukesha JanBoree! There's fun for the whole family, whether it's snowy or clear, chilly or warm. Joining us to discuss this year's event and their theme, "Game On", is Joanna Adamicki from the City of Waukesha Parks and Rec Department and Lil' Chill!

The Waukesha JanBoree is going on this weekend, Friday, January 26, through Sunday, January 28! For more information, visit JanBoree.org.