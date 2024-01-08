Get Involved in Mentoring in 2024

It is National Mentoring Month. Today Betty Hill join us. Betty is the Director of Strategic Partnerships and Youth Development at MENTOR Greater Milwaukee. MGM is an advocate for the expansion of quality mentoring in the Greater Milwaukee community and a resource for mentors and mentoring initiatives county-wide. MGM will work collaboratively across sectors to support existing and emerging organizations that provide mentoring services to youth. You are invited to the 2024 Mentoring Symposium. Sign up soon. It is Thursday, January 18th. Register here.