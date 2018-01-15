Get a New Smile in the New Year

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 11:28AM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 11:28AM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Washington, Waukesha
Winter Storm Warning issued January 15 at 11:28AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Ozaukee, Sheboygan
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 11:28AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock, Sauk, Walworth
Mini dental implants are becoming very popular because they make it possible to replace missing teeth in a way that's more secure and durable than before. Plus, they don't cause the issues that dentures often do. Dr. Grant Lemke is with Cloud 9 Dentistry; he joins us, along with happy patient Gina Gresch, to discuss how the benefits of the implants.
