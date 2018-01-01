Get a Natural and Gorgeous Glow on the Big Day

If you are a bride seeking a natural-looking glow to your skin on your big day, while avoiding the dangers of tanning beds, this one is for you! The Bronzing Lounge specializes in custom and organic airbrush tanning to achieve a natural bronze glow, never orange! They also offer cosmetic teeth whitening for your whitest smile. Joining us to discuss what sets them apart is owner Sarah Sinclair.

The Bronzing Lounge has a special package just for brides: get 3 airbrush tans for just $90! (A savings of $30!) They have locations in Wauwatosa and Glendale. You can schedule your tan online at TheBronzingLounge.com.