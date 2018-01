Healing Hearts of Waukesha County provides a (free) peer-to-peer grief support program for children, teens and adults who are grieving the loss of loved ones due to death, divorce, abandonment, separation,incarceration, or other life-altering events. Joining us to discuss their mission and how the programs they offer to achieve it is Chris Beck.

For more information and to register for their spring session, call (262) 751-0874 or visit HealingHeartsofWaukeshaCo.org.