"Finding the Funny" in Challenging Times

10:02 AM, Dec 26, 2017

Life is hard. It can be full of physical, emotional, and financial stress. But Julie Ostrow says that even in the most challenging times, finding humor can build resilience, strength, and hope. Julie is a speaker, trainer, improv and communication coach, and she joins us to help us "Find the Funny". For more information on Julie and how you can work with her, visit GoFindTheFunny.com.

For more information on Julie and how you can work with her, visit GoFindTheFunny.com.

