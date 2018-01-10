Finding Hope After Filing for Bankruptcy

10:33 AM, Jan 10, 2018

Having money problems can be embarrassing, and asking for help can also be difficult. Veronica Murchison once had a lot of money trouble, but now she is using her experiences to help others. She joins us along with Jamie Miller from Miller & Miller Law to discuss filing for bankruptcy and how there is hope after you do. You can get a FREE copy of "The Secrets About Bankruptcy they Don't Want You to Know", along with a FREE identity theft guide by calling (414) 376-6363. You can also call to set up a free strategy meeting with an attorney. For more information, visit MillerMillerLaw.com

You can get a FREE copy of "The Secrets About Bankruptcy they Don't Want You to Know", along with a FREE identity theft guide by calling (414) 376-6363. You can also call to set up a free strategy meeting with an attorney. For more information, visit milwaukeebankruptcy.com.

 

