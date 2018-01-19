Exploring All the Education Options for Your Children

10:19 AM, Jan 19, 2018
3 hours ago

School Choice is a term that's used to describe programs that provide parents options about where their kids go to school. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and even homeschooling. Joining us to talk about these choices and what's happening for National School Choice Week is Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week.

