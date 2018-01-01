Exceptional Hair and Makeup for Your Wedding Day

On your wedding day, you'll probably be photographed more than you ever will be in your entire life! So it's safe to say that you want your hair and makeup to look as flawless as possible. And that's what Roots Salon and Spa does best! Joining us to discuss the exceptional bridal experience they offer are owner Naomi Prusinski and wedding coordinator Marcella Reed.

Roots Salon and Spa has a great offer for brides: book 5 or more attendants and/or mothers of the bride or groom, and the bride receives her bridal updo FREE! Roots Salon and Spa has locations in Brookfield, Greendale, Oak Creek, and Wauwatosa. They can also come to you on your big day! For more information, visit MyRootsSalon.com.