Create Your Own Stunning and Colorful Coasters

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 26 at 2:27PM CST expiring December 27 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Nice, decorative coasters are a great way to decorate your home; they're also perfect for a fun gift. Today, we're creating our own coasters that turn out beautifully and are surprisingly easy to make! Sarah Vanderkooy from Creative Ramblings is back to show us how it's done!