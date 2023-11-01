COVID-19 is Still a Public Health Priority - How you Can Stay Safe

We welcome Emily Rendall-Araujo, Director of Senior Services for the City of Sheboygan to discuss the ongoing dangers of COVID-19, and what you can do to ensure your health and safety. COVID remains a public health priority – especially among the older population where the disease has been far deadlier. Older adults have an increased risk for COVID-19–associated hospitalization and other severe outcomes compared with younger age groups. 70-85% of seasonal flu-related deaths occur in older adults, and up to 70% of flu hospitalizations happen among adults 65 years and older.

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is the national voice for every person’s right to age well. They believe that how we age should not be determined by gender, color, sexuality, income, or ZIP code. Working with thousands of national and local partners providing resources, tools, best practices, and advocacy to ensure every person can age with health and financial security.

We have a clinics scheduled for 10/31, 11/6, 11/7, 11/13 and 11/14 as well as the ability to offer vaccines for the homebound within Sheboygan County. We are taking advanced registrations, but we won’t turn away walk-ins. Registration is by calling 920-459-3290. We have influenza and Moderna Covid-19 available, and public health nurses can look up vaccination records for those who are unsure what they might be due for. Additionally, we are providing meal vouchers for each vaccine for our on-site café that can be used the same day or another time before the end of the year.

Visit www.ncoa.org [ncoa.org]to learn more!