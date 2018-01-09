Cookies So Good You Won't Believe They're Gluten Free

Whether you have an allergy to it or you're doing it for other health reasons, a lot of people seem to be going gluten free nowadays. But when trying to find bakery items without gluten, the taste just doesn't seem to compare to the "real" thing. Until now! Maureen Schuerman is the co-president of Wickedly Wholesome, an online bakery that makes cookies so delicious that you'll never believe they're gluten free! She also is offering some at-home gluten free baking tips.

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe for Home Bakers

Gluten free baking is about precision. We strongly recommend using a small digital scale to weigh your ingredients. It is worth the investment!

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Put the following ingredients in a mixing bowl:

· 226 grams of unsalted butter (For ease of purchasing, that is 2 standard sticks of butter)

· 115 grams of granulated sugar

· 90 grams of dark brown sugar

· 65 grams of light brown sugar

· 30 grams of mild raw honey

Mix on low speed for 15 seconds. Scrape the bowl.

Mix on medium speed for 15 seconds. Scrape the bowl.

The goal is for your batter to be thick, almost like a paste.

Check your batter for unblended ingredients. If you find some, fold them into your batter with your spatula and turn on your mixer on medium speed for 5 more seconds.

Then, add:

· 2 eggs

· 1 teaspoon of real vanilla extract

Mix on low speed for 15 seconds. Scrape the bowl.

Mix on medium speed for 15 seconds. Scrape the bowl.

Again, your goal is to just blend the ingredients and not overmix.

Check your batter for any major egg hanging out on its own. If you find some, fold it into your batter with your spatula and turn on your mixer on medium speed for 5 more seconds.

In a separate bowl, mix together:

· 80 grams of blanched almond flour (You often will find two kinds in the store – the blanched almond flour (also called almond meal) and the whole almond four with the skins. Use the blanched almond flour because the other kind with the skins leaves an odd texture in your cookies.)

· 200 grams of brown rice flour

· 140 grams of white rice flour

· 1 teaspoon of baking soda

· 1 teaspoon of salt

Add the flour mixture to your cookie batter and once again mix the ingredients to just blended.

Mix on low speed for 15 seconds. Scrape the bowl.

Mix on medium speed for 15 seconds. Scrape the bowl.

Check your batter for any flour mixture not incorporated into your batter. If you find some, fold it into your batter with your spatula and turn on your mixer on medium speed for 5 more seconds.

Add:

· 340 grams of your favorite, high quality semi-sweet chocolate chips (For ease of shopping, 340 grams is 12 oz which is a normal sized bag of chocolate chips).

Mix on medium speed for 15 seconds. Scrape the bowl.

Use a standard ice cream scoop and fill it up completely with cookie dough. Scrape the wide end of the ice cream scoop on the edge of your bowl so you have a flat bottom for your cookie. Place your dough on a cookie sheet with parchment paper or non stick aluminum foil on it. Use the palm of your hand to gently push down on the top of the cookie so it looks more like a thick hockey puck and not like a dome. Place cookies about 2 inches from each other.

Bake for about 11 minutes. Your oven may vary slightly from ours so start visually checking your cookies at 9 minutes. What you want is for your cookies to look slightly brown on the edges and just turned dry in the middle.

Let your cookies cool on the pan, resting on a rack.

Have questions? Email or call Maureen at Wickedly Wholesome at Maureen@WickedlyWholesome.com or 414-510-1044. We want you to have delicious cookies in your gluten free life!