Cheers to Beers for the New Year

10:56 AM, Dec 29, 2017
We know that champagne is the go-to beverage for a lot of people on New Years Eve, but for the Milwaukee Beer Society, of course, they prefer beer! There are a lot of great choices that are perfect for a cold night and also a number of breweries that release beers just for the holidays and New Year. Joining us with some beers that are perfect for ringing in 2018 are Ed Cunningham and Steve Walter from the Milwaukee Beer Society.

The Milwaukee Beer Society meets every Wednesday from 6pm to 9pm, usually at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery. However this Wednesday, they're taking a "field trip" to Westallion Brewing Company. For more information on this event and general membership, visit MilwaukeeBeerSociety.com. And see below for their list of New Year's beers:

Aecht Schlenkerla Rauchbier Marzen

Anchor Brewing - Merry Christmas & Happy New Year (Our Special Ale)

Brasserie d'Achouffe - N’ice Chouffe 2017

Central Waters - Eighteen

Central Waters - Slainte Scottish Style Ale

Eagle Park - Mexican Chocolate Stout

Good City - Barrel Aged Density

Hinterland - Bourbon Barrel Barleywine

Lakefront - Brandy Barrel Aged Spiced Winter Lager

MobCraft - Noctis

Modern Times - One Million Tomorrows

Samuel Smith - Winter Welcome Ale 2017-2018

Sprecher - Winter Lager

Stone - Xocoveza for the Holidays and New Year

Third Space - Nexus of the Universe

