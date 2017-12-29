Wind Chill Advisory issued December 29 at 1:27PM CST expiring December 30 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
We know that champagne is the go-to beverage for a lot of people on New Years Eve, but for the Milwaukee Beer Society, of course, they prefer beer! There are a lot of great choices that are perfect for a cold night and also a number of breweries that release beers just for the holidays and New Year. Joining us with some beers that are perfect for ringing in 2018 are Ed Cunningham and Steve Walter from the Milwaukee Beer Society.
The Milwaukee Beer Society meets every Wednesday from 6pm to 9pm, usually at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery. However this Wednesday, they're taking a "field trip" to Westallion Brewing Company. For more information on this event and general membership, visit MilwaukeeBeerSociety.com. And see below for their list of New Year's beers: