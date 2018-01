You can take the guy out of Wisconsin, but you can't take the Wisconsin out of the guy! This is most definitely true of comedian Pete Lee, and it's clear to anyone who has seen his hilarious stand-up. He's performed on the Tonight Show, the Late Show, and has countless other TV credits to his name. We're so excited to welcome Pete Lee back to Wisconsin, and to The Morning Blend!

For more information on Pete, follow him on Twitter!