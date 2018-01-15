Celebrating the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Today, January 15, people across the nation are celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Yesterday, the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts hosted the MLK Steering Committee's 34th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration. This year's theme was "Take a Stand for Truth and Justice", and the event honored students who interpreted Dr. King's words through art, speech, and writing. 9th grader Christian Delfosse is one of the students whose work was selected; he joins us, along with Paul Mathews from the Marcus Center, to discuss yesterday's event.

Next year's celebration is taking place on Sunday, January 20, 2019 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. The event is FREE and open to the public. For more information, visit MarcusCenter.org.