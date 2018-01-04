Can't Miss Wedding Fashion Shows this Weekend

The Wonderful World of Weddings is the longest running wedding show in Wisconsin – 50 years! This show provides a couple everything they need for their big day right under one roof including two daily professionally choreographed fashion shows, sponsored by The Morning Blend. Joining us to discuss why this is THE show to attend and the details their four can't-miss fashion shows are Show Manager Megan Hansen and Fashion Show Producer Rose Morelli.

The Wonderful World of Weddings takes place this weekend, January 6 and 7, from 10am to 4pm at the Expo Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park. The Fashion Shows take place at noon and 2:30pm each day. Be sure to catch Molly and Tiffany at the noon Fashion Show on Saturday! Tickets are $8 in advance and $12 at the door. For more information, visit WisconsinWeddingShow.com.