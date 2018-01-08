Calling All Fleetwood Mac Fans!

Tusk, The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute, is the #1 Tribute to Fleetwood Mac in the world, bar none! No wigs, no backing tracks, no gimmicks, just five musicians recreating the music of Fleetwood Mac to perfection with note for note renditions that no other Fleetwood Mac tribute on the touring scene today can come close to duplicating. Any fan of the iconic band will not want to miss their upcoming show at the Pabst Theater on Saturday, January 20!

Don't miss Tusk, The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute with special guest Ryan McIntyre on Saturday, January 20 at 7:30pm at the Pabst Theater. For more information and tickets, visit PabstTheater.org. Use the promo code "DREAMS" to get a $5 discount on each ticket purchased!