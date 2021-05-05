Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Buy One Get One Free Windows

with Window Select
Posted at 10:40 AM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 11:40:23-04

Buying windows is easy with Window Select. Owner Justin Kiswardy joins us live from the Milwaukee Auto Show. Just like buying a car, there are so many window options on the market. Window Select has an exclusive product line that features the highest quality spacer on the market, which gives it an A+ Energy Efficiency Rating and it lasts for life.
It also has a double lifetime warranty that is fully transferable. Window Select is a local company with Headquarters in Menomonee Falls. In addition to windows they offer doors and siding.
SPECIAL OFFER
• Buy 1 Window, Get 1 Free - No Limit!
• No Payments for an Entire Year!
• Auto Show Special!!! 2 FREE Tickets $250 off any project (mention the blend)
Call 262-703-3500 for your Free Home Estimate and Receive 2 Free Auto Show Tickets!
Mention “The Blend” for Buy 1, Get 1 Windows AND an Additional $250 Off

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019