Breaking Down a Recent Health Food Craze

10:05 AM, Dec 26, 2017

A lot of health food crazes that come and go aren't necessarily all they're cracked up to be. But one newer health food train that you should hop on is zoodles! Joining us to discuss the benefits, offer up recipes, and explain why it's not just zucchini getting in on the action is Holistic Health Practitioner and Nutritionist Maria Viall. For more information on Maria and the recipes she discussed, visit MariaViall.com/zoodles.

