Breaking Down a Recent Health Food Craze

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 26 at 2:27PM CST expiring December 27 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
A lot of health food crazes that come and go aren't necessarily all they're cracked up to be. But one newer health food train that you should hop on is zoodles! Joining us to discuss the benefits, offer up recipes, and explain why it's not just zucchini getting in on the action is Holistic Health Practitioner and Nutritionist Maria Viall.