Blend Extra: Tips for the 2018 Tax Season

Can you believe it? Tax season is almost here! What would people rather do than got to a tax office? According to a new survey of 3,000 Americans commissioned by H&R Block, 41% of those surveyed would rather spend that time with friends and family. The second most popular answer was sleep (15%), closely followed by binge watch TV shows (14%). Joining us to share additional survey results, tax tips, and a new option for time-crunched Americans who need help preparing their taxes is Meg Sutton, director of Client Experience at H&R Block.