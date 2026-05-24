Blend Extra: The Importance of Changing the Stigma Around Mental Health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and mental health advocate Emily Washcovick spoke openly about why these conversations matter more than ever. Drawing from her lived experience, Emily shared insight into how stigma around mental health begins, why it persists, and what we can all do at home, at work, and in our communities!

Emily also highlights that cost should never be a barrier to care. There are free and low-cost resources available in Southeast Wisconsin, including community-based support organizations and crisis services, that provide help regardless of financial situation.

Emily is the founder of Success, Rewritten, a platform that explores the pivotal moments in life that change everything—from mental and physical health challenges to grief, loss, and major transitions. Her advocacy work focuses on education, storytelling, and reducing stigma through honest dialogue.

To learn more about Emily’s work or find mental health resources, visit:

successrewrittenshow.com