Blend Extra: Stay Safe on the Roads this Winter

When you leave the house in the winter, you want to make sure you're prepared for the elements. That also goes for your car in case of emergency. Do you have all the necessary supplies in your vehicle to combat winter driving hazards? Do you feel comfortable with your driving skills on slippery roads? Joining us with important winter driving safety tips is Anne Scallon from Before the Wheel.

Before the Wheel is an online resource to keep teens, and adults, safe on the roads no matter what the season. For more information, visit BeforeTheWheel.com.