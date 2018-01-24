Blend Extra: Six Superfoods for a Healthy Pregnancy

Pregnancy is a time that comes with a lot of emotion, physical change and excitement. One of the biggest questions that goes through an expecting mother’s mind is what to eat. There is plenty of information on what not to eat (deli meats, raw fish, sprouts, etc.), but what about the foods you SHOULD be eating? Joining us with an important list of six superfoods for pregnancy is Board Certified Nutritional Practitioner, and mom-to-be, Maria Viall.

For more information and for recipes, visit MariaViall.com/pregnancy.