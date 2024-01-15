Blend Extra: Pro Pointers Regarding Solo Senior Travel!

Patty Cadorin, founder of A Senior Moment, joins us to encourage viewers to tackle travel as a solo senior. She states we must know our needs, decide if we need a travel guide, and bring along some safety devices to keep us secured.

A Senior Moment is a play on words. Having a "senior moment" doesn’t mean being forgetful. A Senior Moment is a moment dedicated to seniors… information dedicated for seniors. The organization has information for seniors that explore topics ranging from informative to entertainment with the objective of helping seniors live their best lives.

For more information visit the website at A Senior Moment.org

