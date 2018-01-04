Blend Extra: My Teal Ticket

Eating out can be a challenge for anyone with food allergies. Katie Parkins knows that all too well. She's allergic to tree nuts, fish, shellfish, and most fruits and vegetables, so she invented a way to help restaurant staff clearly understand her allergies better. And her method is catching on! Katie joins us to discuss "My Teal Ticket".

For more information and to get your Teal Ticket, visit MyTealTicket.com.