Blend Extra: Keep the Pizza, Lose the Guilt!

It’s that time of year again when everybody is committing to a healthy lifestyle. So the next time you have a craving for pizza, instead of ordering take out, try these quick and easy individual sized pizza cups that are not only delicious but also low carb and gluten free, too! Chef Kate Lulloff from Jones Dairy Farm is back here to demonstrate how Jones Canadian Bacon makes the perfect crust and how creativity counts when you’re deciding on pizza toppings.

For more information and this Crustless Canadian Bacon Pizza Cups recipe, visit JonesDairyFarm.com.