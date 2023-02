Tiffany Yvonne is here today to explain why quitters are winners and how creating a Quit List can be beneficial to the financial, physical and emotional well being for women leaders.

She is also discussing her FREE virtual event that will guide high achieving women in creating a strategy to QUIT the things that are holding them back from their next level of success with more peace, joy and purpose.

Tiffany Yvonne is a Leadership Consultant and Coach.